New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday announced that it will scale down the ceremonial display during the retreat ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki in Punjab.

In a post on X, BSF stated, "In the wake of the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, a calibrated decision has been taken to scale down the ceremonial display during the Retreat Ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab."

Among the key changes, the symbolic handshake between the Indian Guard Commander and their Pakistani counterpart will be suspended. Additionally, the gates at the border will remain closed during the ceremony, BSF said in the post.

The decision comes after terrorists launched a deadly attack on tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (ANI)

