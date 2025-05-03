New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) With tensions between India and Pakistan rising over the Pahalgam terror attack, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and called for "settlement" of the "disagreements" between the two neighbours under the framework of the Simla agreement and the Lahore declaration.

The Russian embassy said Lavrov held the phone conversation with Jaishankar on Friday.

"They discussed topical issues of the Russian-Indian cooperation, as well as the aggravation of Indian-Pakistani relations following the terrorist attack near Pahalgam," the embassy said in a statement.

It said Lavrov "called for the settlement of disagreements between New Delhi and Islamabad by political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis in accordance with the provisions of the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999".

"The ministers also discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest and high levels," the mission said.

There is no comment from the Indian side on the phone conversation.

The talks between the two foreign ministers came against the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

Many global powers including the US and European Union have called on both sides to de-escalate tensions while unequivocally condemning the terror strike.

India has already asserted that the "perpetrators, backers and planners" of the terror attack must be brought to justice.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack.

The prime minister affirmed that it is a national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

India on April 23 announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of the cross-border links to the attack.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries.

