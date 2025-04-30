Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): The tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh is facing an unexpected slump following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Travel operators and hoteliers in the state report a sharp rise in booking cancellations, with travelers opting to stay away from hill stations out of fear, despite Himachal's peaceful reputation.

Tour operators and hotel owners are now urging tourists to not let fear overshadow the calm and safety that Himachal offers, stressing that the state remains one of the most hospitable and secure destinations in the country.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 7-Month-Old Tiger Cub Found Dead in Pench Tiger Reserve, Forest Officials Launch Probe.

Kedar Dutt, a travel and tour operator based in Shimla, who has been in the business since 1994, highlighted the sharp decline in tourist arrivals post the Pahalgam incident.

"Tourism in Himachal Pradesh has been hit hard ever since the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir. In the last two weekends alone, we've seen a drop of over 50% in tourist traffic. Unless the Indian government takes a strong stand against Pakistan, tourists will continue to fear visiting hill stations," said Kedar Dutt.

Also Read | Rajasthan: 6 Men Die in Villages Around Siliserh Lake in Alwar in 4 Days, Congress Alleges Deaths Occurred Due to Spurious Liquor; Probe Launched.

He further added that although parts of Jammu and Kashmir have been shut for tourism due to security concerns, the impact has spilled over into Himachal Pradesh as well.

"We initially thought tourists would choose Himachal instead of Kashmir, but that hasn't happened. The entire hotel industry, travel agents, taxi operators--everyone is suffering. And this, at a time when the tourist season in Himachal has just begun," he added.

Dutt emphasized the need for the government to support the tourism sector which not only creates employment but also contributes significant revenue through taxes. "The season has started, but there's no business. That means major losses. The future of our business now depends on how the government acts. If this continues, it could devastate the entire hospitality ecosystem, Dutt said.

Ashwani Sood, a hotel owner in Shimla, called the Pahalgam attack "unfortunate and condemnable" but stressed that tourists should not equate the situation in Kashmir with the safety of Himachal Pradesh.

"We condemn the Pahalgam incident, but we also appeal to tourists across India to not let fear dictate their plans. Himachal Pradesh is peaceful, our climate is beautiful, and all our hotels are ready to welcome you," said Ashwani Sood.

He assured travelers that hotels across Shimla and the state maintain high standards of safety, making it an ideal destination for family holidays.

"You'll find safety, good weather, and a warm welcome here. This was only a two-week setback, and things are starting to pick up again. If you're planning a family vacation, come to Himachal, we will take full care of your safety and make sure you return happy," he said.

Referring to the economic damage from COVID-19, Sood said the industry was just entering revival mode, and cannot afford another prolonged downturn.

"We've already suffered huge losses during COVID. We request the Himachal Pradesh government and tourism department to bring in supportive policies, incentives, and promotion schemes for the tourism sector. This industry creates employment and contributes a lot to state revenue. We need help now," he added.

Sood expressed optimism about the coming summer, stating, "As temperatures rise across the plains, people will look to the hills. Himachal is Devbhoomi, the land of gods, with beautiful weather, infrastructure, and warm, cooperative locals. I personally feel that this summer will be a good one."

Meanwhile, tourists visiting Shimla explained the state's landscape as beautiful. Jaya Lakshmi, a tourist from Kanyakumari, described her experience in glowing terms.

"Shimla is a beautiful and peaceful place. The climate is wonderful. We are enjoying it a lot. I would tell everyone, come to Shimla. It's a must-visit destination," said Vijaya Lakshmi.

As Himachal Pradesh enters the peak tourist season, industry stakeholders are hoping for a recovery in visitor footfall and calling on the government to offer strategic support to boost confidence in domestic travel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)