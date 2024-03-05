New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The population of painted storks soared at the zoo here this season as their numbers doubled over the last seven months which officials attributed to procreation in the National Zoological Park's waterbodies.

"This year, the zoo has become a nesting haven, with approximately 450 nests established around ponds and in trees," Director of Delhi Zoo Manoj Kumar told PTI.

Painted storks, scientifically known as 'Mycteria leucocephala', comes from the Himalayan foothills and are not migratory birds. However, they make short-distance movements in response to changes in weather, food availability, or breeding.

Kumar said that around 1,000 painted storks arrived in first week of August in 2023. The entire population will fly back from the national capital March approaches, he said.

Their breeding season begins in the winter months shortly after the monsoons.

"August to October marks the peak breeding season for painted storks, who stay in Delhi until March before flying away with their chicks. This year around 1,000 painted arrived but around 2,000 of them will fly back this month," Kumar said.

The zoo is one of the few places in Delhi where painted storks nest and breed, making it a prominent birding spot, zoo official Akansha Mahajan said.

Mahajan said that around 90 kg fish, from two to four inches, is provided daily to ensure a proper diet for the painted storks.

Speaking on the unique communication methods of painted storks, officials said that the birds use beaks and wings and chirp until they are fed by their parents.

As the end of March approaches, these migratory birds are anticipated to depart from the capital following their fixed routes.

The zoo official highlighted that storks stay for 6 to 7 months in Delhi every year, undertaking nesting and breeding, which adds to the beauty of the National Zoological Park. "And this year, the number of nests, each housing one to three chicks, has increased," she added.

The National Zoological Park remains open to visitors throughout the week except Fridays.

