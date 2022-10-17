New Delhi/Amritsar, Oct 17 (PTI) The Border Security Force on Monday shot down a Pakistani drone along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, a day after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) carrying drugs was similarly neutralised.

"Today evening at about 8:30 pm, BSF troops from the 183rd battalion shot down a rogue Pakistani drone in the area of responsibility of border post Kalam Dogar in Amritsar sector of Punjab," a BSF spokesperson said.

This is the third such incident of intercepting and killing of a drone in the past four days at this frontier.

