Ahmedabad, Jun 26 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday apprehended a Pakistan national from Kutch district in Gujarat for trying to enter India illegally, officials said.

He was held while trying to enter Indian territory from Pillar Number 1082 in the Rann of Kutch, a BSF release said.

Also Read | Google Pay Banned in India? NPCI Issues Clarification as 'GPayBanned By RBI' Trends on Twitter.

Nothing suspicious has been found on him, it said, adding that a joint interrogation would be done by security agencies before he is handed over to the police.

Pakistan nationals, mainly from Sindh province, routinely get caught while trying to sneak into India.

Also Read | Jharkhand Government extends lockdown till July 31: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)