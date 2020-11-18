Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) Pakistani Rangers opened fire on forward posts and hamlets along the International Border in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Wednesday.

The cross-border firing in the border outpost areas of Satpal, Manyari, Karol Krishna and Gurnam started at 9:10 pm on Tuesday, prompting strong and effective retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 4.30 am on Wednesday. A few houses suffered damage in the firing that triggered panic among border residents who were forced to spend the night in underground bunkers.

