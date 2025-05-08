New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Thursday addressed the ongoing situation following Operation Sindoor and the recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

Sandeep Dikshit lauded the Indian Army for successfully carrying out the planned strike on Pakistan, stating that the operation hit the right targets.

"Asad Masood, who is the head of the terror operation, himself came out and admitted it. That confirms we struck the right places -- those were indeed terror hubs. Pakistan will likely resort to rhetoric, but lacks the capacity or political will to respond meaningfully. They do not have the strength or the resolve to take any substantial action," he added, referring to the country's limited options following the Indian Army's successful strike, " Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said.

"At the rate things are going, Pakistan is on the path to disintegration. Even a superpower like Russia did not break into as many pieces as Pakistan is heading towards. The Pakistan Army lacks the will and professionalism to respond effectively, it is increasingly being run by individuals who neither have the heart nor the understanding to lead responsibly," he added, criticising the state of the military establishment in the neighbouring country, " he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army confirmed the success of Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation aimed to neutralize terror threats following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reaffirmed India's commitment to national security, condemning Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations. In response, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Indian strikes, escalating tensions between the two countries.

The strikes were aimed at avenging the Pahalgam attack victims and eliminating key Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders and camps involved in planning attacks on Indian soil. (ANI)

