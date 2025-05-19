New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, who has been named as a member of the central government delegations visiting key partner countries has criticized Pakistan ahead of the meeting.

The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations and highlight the success of Operation Sindoor. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, Rai referred to Pakistan as "Atankistan," saying, "Pakistan creates and harbours terrorists, not only for India but for the rest of the world as well. It needs to be exposed as soon as possible. Our group is going to Russia, Spain, Greece, Latvia, and Pennsylvania--not to promote, but to express the truth that India is the biggest democratic nation, and Pakistan has become the biggest rogue nation."

In addition, Rai addressed the controversy surrounding Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor.

When asked about Ramesh's recent comments on Tharoor, Rai stated, "When the issues are bigger, smaller matters are sidelined, and the biggest issue is of the nation right now."

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had on Sunday expressed strong objection to the central government choosing only one party MP out its four nominations for the all party-delegations formed to mobilise global support on Operation Sindoor.

Speaking with ANI, Jairam Ramesh said that it is not "appropriate" to do politics, after the Central government selected members that were not recommended by Congress, most notably Shashi Tharoor.

The Congress had recommended Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Nasir Hussain and Raja Brar to be part of the delegation. However, BJP-led central government chose only Anand Sharma from the recommended list and took the liberty to select other Congress members including Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Amar Singh and Salman Khurshid for the delegations. (ANI)

