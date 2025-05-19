Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Monday slammed Pakistan, saying that the neighbouring country has become a safe haven for terrorists.

Sao added that India's all-party delegation will convey this truth to the international community.

"Pakistan is trying to spread terrorism in India and across the world. The Pahalagam attack and the attendance of top military officials and other leaders at the funeral of the terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor conducted by India prove that Pakistan has become a safe haven for terrorists," Sao told ANI.

"To reveal this truth of Pakistan in front of the world, the all-party delegation will go to various countries," he added.

Meanwhile, defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava on Monday said that Pakistan, a country known as an "epicentre of terrorism", cannot influence the international community by sending delegations to different nations and international forums to justify its stance on the recent military conflict with India.

"There are reports that Pakistan is going to send a delegation abroad, and naturally, they are copying India, which is sending seven delegations to different countries to expose their (Pakistan's) lies and explain Operation Sindoor. This move by Pakistan, mirroring India, is not going to have any effect on the international platform," Srivastava told ANI.

He said that Pakistan has no credibility in fighting terrorism, pointing out that the al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was found hiding in Pakistan, and that many of the UN-designated terrorists live in that country with impunity.

"Pakistan is a nation where the world's most dangerous terrorist, Osama bin Laden, was found hiding and was eventually killed in a US Special Operation. It is also a nation where more than half of the United Nations-designated terrorists live. It is known as an epicentre of terrorism. They use terrorists as a strategic asset. As such, Pakistan's credibility is very low," he said.

Srivastava said that India has been able to counter the disinformation campaign by Pakistan following the Operation Sindoor, adding that all party delegations that are soon going to India's different partner countries will be effective in this regard.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Baijayant Panda, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde will be leading the seven delegations which will go across the world.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the world. Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

The tour is expected to last 10 days and is likely to commence on May 23. (ANI)

