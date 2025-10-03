Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 3 (ANI): Defence expert Anil Gaur on Friday backed Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's remarks on Operation Sindoor, warning that Islamabad must stop sending terrorists into India and end state-sponsored terrorism or endanger its future as a nation.

Gaur said Pakistan's ongoing involvement in cross-border terrorism could have serious consequences for its stability and international standing.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut Update: BMC Announces 10% Supply Reduction From October 7 to 9, Check List of Affected Areas.

"What General Dwivedi said is a continuation of what our Prime Minister announced from the Red Fort that Operation Sindoor has not ended; it is ongoing and will continue until Pakistan stops state-sponsored terrorism and ceases sending terrorists into India to create chaos and mayhem," Gaur said.

"Therefore, if Pakistan wanted to live in peace and wanted its existence to be acknowledged, it should desist from sending terrorists into India. Otherwise, in the coming days, it will become very difficult for Pakistan to survive as a nation," he added.

Also Read | What Is Cyclone Shakhti? Who Is at Risk? IMD Issues Alerts As Depression Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm.

Gaur also said that India's counter-terror operations now extend beyond terrorist bases.

"Operation Sindoor has shown what India can do, and this time they are very clear in their minds that it will not be restricted only to terrorist bases, but will also include military and civilian establishments," he said.

Earlier, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi warned Pakistan that if it continues to sponsor terrorism, India will not show the same restraint in "Sindoor 2.0" as it did during Operation "Sindoor 1.0", and that Pakistan must change its ways if it "wants to exist geographically".

"India is fully prepared this time. We will not show the restraint we exhibited during Operation Sindoor 1.0. This time, the action will be such that perhaps Pakistan will have to think whether it wants to exist geographically. If Pakistan wants to continue with its position in geography, it should stop its state-sponsored terrorism," Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dwivedi said.

The Army issued the warning to Pakistan during his visit to forward areas, including the Bikaner Military Station, where he assessed troops' operational preparedness.

The Army Chief stated that the "motive" of his visit was to review the state of readiness of the troops for Operation Sindoor 2.0.

"The motive behind my visit here was to see our preparedness if Operation Sindoor 2.0 takes place... I am confident that if we get the chance, we are fully prepared... Whenever we get an opportunity, you would definitely head towards a positive result, and the results would be in our favour," he said.

General Dwivedi praised soldiers, saying the ongoing operation has become a part of their lives and will remain with them forever. Addressing troops, the COAS said, "For Operation Sindoor 1.0, Defence Minister told me especially that whenever I meet you, I should tell you that the entire credit for its success goes to all of you.Operation Sindoor 1.0 is linked to our lives in such a way that it will be with us for as long as we live... Whenever a woman applies sindoor on her forehead, she remembers the uniformed persons who are always guarding the borders of the country."

The Indian Armed Forces initiated Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, following which terrorist infrastructure was struck in pre-dawn strikes across the length and breadth of Pakistan and also in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), as per a prior statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

This later led to a series of attacks and counterattacks across the entire western border. India conducted "high-impact" air operations on key Pakistani targets, including the Nur Khan Air Base and the Rahimyar Khan Air Base, with surgical precision. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)