Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 21 (ANI): Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday reminded the people of the genesis of the language movement in Bangladesh and explained how the Bengali speaking people of then East Pakistan revolted against the unilateral decision of imposing "Urdu" as a national language.

Hitting out at Pakistan, Nath said that the country (Pakistan) that still dreams of breaking India into pieces should first seek apologies from Bangladesh for attempts to suppress the cultural and linguistic practices of the region that was once a part of it.

Also Read | Tata-Mistry Case: Supreme Court to Hear Review Plea Filed by Cyrus Investments in Open Court on March 9.

Addressing the central event of International Mother Language Day, Nath said, "Pakistan government did not seek any apology from the people of Bangladesh. The kind of atrocities the Pakistanis had unleashed on the people of then East Pakistan is known to all. Unfortunately, Pakistan has neither acknowledged its barbaric acts nor expressed any regret for its past deeds. Pakistan still keeps its hopes alive to break India into pieces but I want to ask our neighbours to first apologize to Bangladesh for their gory deeds. Better late than never."

Discussing the importance of the day, Nath said, "Tripura is the only state that is observing this day in collaboration with Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala. We are giving due importance to the day and even UNESCO has been informed of this programme. We have started it from last year and we are continuing to celebrate the auspicious day in a grand manner".

Also Read | Ahmedabad: Dumped by NRI Woman, Ex-Lover Leaks Intimate Pictures.

Nath also remembered the sacrifices of the martyrs of the language movement and paid rich tributes to the people of Bangladesh, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Bangabandhu Sheikh Majibur Rahman through present representatives from Bangladesh assistant high commission, Agartala.

Apart from Nath, Assistant Bangladesh High Commissioner Arif Mohammad and Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury also delivered their speeches on the significance of the day. All the present dignitaries paid floral tributes to the slain patriots at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan before the main function. (ANI)

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath and others attended the International Mother Language Day event at Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)