Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): In a serious breach of ceasefire, Pakistan Rangers initiated unprovoked firing on Border Security Force (BSF) posts along the International Border in the Jammu sector late Friday night.

The incident began around 9 pm, prompting a swift and firm response from the BSF, India's border guarding force mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border.

In a statement, the BSF's Jammu division confirmed that Indian forces responded in a "commensurate manner", causing significant damage to Pakistani posts and assets across the border.

"On 09 May 2025, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan opened fire on BSF posts in the Jammu sector without any provocation. BSF is responding in commensurate manner causing widespread damage to posts and assets of Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary. Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken," BSF said in a statement.

As per the officials, no casualties on the Indian side have been reported so far, while the tensions along the border have escalated following the exchange, with security forces maintaining high alert in the region.

In a major security operation along the India-Pakistan border on early Friday, the BSF had also thwarted a significant infiltration attempt in the Samba Sector of the Jammu frontier and neutralised seven terrorists.

According to the BSF, a large group of terrorists attempted to cross into Indian territory under the cover of fire provided by Pakistan Rangers from the Dhandhar post on early Friday. However, the attempt was promptly detected by the BSF's advanced surveillance grid.

"Acting swiftly, alert BSF troops engaged the infiltrators in a fierce exchange of fire. In the ensuing gunfight, at least seven terrorists were neutralised," the BSF had said on Friday.

Additionally, retaliatory action by the BSF caused extensive damage to the Dhandhar post.

The BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border, had also issued a Hand-Held Thermal Imager (HHTI) clip of the destruction of the Pakistani Post Dhandhar. (ANI)

