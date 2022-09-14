Kutch, September 14: In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended a Pakistani boat with 40 kg of drugs worth Rs 200 crore on Wednesday morning.

According to Indian Coast Guard officials, the Pakistani boat was apprehended 6 miles inside Indian waters. "Two fast attack boats of ICG caught a Pakistani boat 33 nautical miles off the Jakhau coast in Gujarat," said the officials. 6 Pak Nationals Held with Drugs Worth Rs 200 Cr off Gujarat Coast.

Pakistani crew along with boat are being brought to Jakhau for further investigation. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)