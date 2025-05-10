Firozpur (Punjab) [India], May 9 (ANI): Escalating the tensions even further, one Paksitani drone hit a residential area in Firozpur, Punjab on Friday, injuring three people.

Three people suffered burn injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital, SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said.

"We received information about 3 people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army," Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said.

Indian Air Defnce have intercepted most of the drones in the Firozpur area.

Further details are awaited.

A day after Pakistan's attempt to target civilian infrastructure along the Line of Control and International border was foiled by the Indian air defence, the neighbour country's drones were again sighted in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot sector on Friday.

Red streaks could be seen and explosions were heard in Samba sector of Jammu as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout.

Meanwhile a precautionary blackout has been enforfced in the multiple areas amid the esclating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Complete blackout has been enforced, Akhnoor and Udhampur region of Jammu and Kashmir; Ambala and Panchkula area of Haryana.The blackout are also enforced in Firozpur of Punjab and Jaisalmer of Rajasthan.

Pakistan has violated the ceasfire for yet another day.On Thursday Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions on the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said during the press briefing, "On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border to target military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations."

She added, "The Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones..."

Pakistan's attempted retaliation came in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, where the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

