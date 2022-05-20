Srinagar, May 20 (PTI) Alert security forces on Friday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district by killing one infiltrator, officials said here.

The soldiers noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC near Darshan Post in Tangdhar sector and challenged the intruders, who opened firing, the officials said.

Also Read | India Now Among Top 25 Countries Exporting in Defence Sector, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The troops retaliated, leading to killing of one infiltrating terrorist, they said adding the operation was going on when reports last came in.

A police spokesman said the other terrorist is believed to have got injured and escaped from the spot. However, search is going on to trace him, he added.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Two 1st-Year Engineering Students Gangrape Minor in Guntur; Case Registered.

"The killed terrorist's body has been recovered and the ID-card recovered from his possession identified him as Mohd Nazeer resident of Athmuqam area of PoK. Huge cache of narcotic substances and arms, ammunition including 10 packets of Heroin, two AK rifles, two AK magazines, two Pistols and foue Pistol magazines have been recovered from his possession," the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)