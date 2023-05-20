Jammu, May 20: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The infiltrator was challenged by the troops guarding the Balakote sector in Mendhar sub division when he was trying to sneak into this side from across the border, the officials said. Pakistani Intruder Detained by Indian Army Along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri District.

They said the intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings and tried to flee back when troops opened fire, resulting in his death. Pakistan Intruder Shot Dead, Another Arrested Along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, Says BSF.

The whole area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)