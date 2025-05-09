Srinagar, May 9 (PTI) A woman was killed and two of her family members injured after Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in areas near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

They said the Indian Army has responded proportionately to the Pakistani aggression.

Officials said Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC and resorted to heavy shelling in civilian areas in the Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday night.

Multiple areas of Uri, including Silikot, Boniyar, Kamalkote, Mohra and Gingle, were targeted with heavy shelling that damaged several structures and forced people to flee, they added.

Officials said three members of a family were injured when a shell hit their car near Mohra while they were trying to move to safety. They were rushed to a hospital where a woman, identified as Nargis Begum, succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

Later on Friday, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Gouhalan and Chotali, Tourna Post of the Uri sector, the officials said.

"Heavy ceasefire violations started at Chotali, Tourna Post, and Gouhalan areas of Uri. Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked heavy firing at Indian posts and civilian areas," they added.

However, there are no reports of any casualties so far in these areas.

