Jammu, Oct 14 (PTI) Pakistani troops engaged in heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward areas in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, officials said.

Indian Army personnel retaliated to the Pakistani fire befittingly, they said.

"At about 1940 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along LoC in Mankote and Mendhar sectors in district Poonch," a defence spokesman said.

On October 1, an Army jawan was killed and another injured when the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire and engaged in heavy firing and mortar shelling on the Krishnagati area along the LoC in Poonch district, officials said.

An Army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on September 5 as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the Line of Control in Rajouri district, officials said.

On September 2, one JCO was killed in Pakistani firing in the Keri sector in Rajouri district.

