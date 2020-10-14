The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Wednesday officially launched its new generation OnePlus 8T flagship phone in India. Introduced as a successor to the OnePlus 8, the new flagship phone costs Rs 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The top-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 12GB of internal storage will retail at Rs 45,999. Buyers will be able to get an early access sale for the smartphone on October 16 via amazon.in and OnePlus.in. The flagship phone will be available for open sale on October 17, 2020. OnePlus 8T Launch Highlights.

The phone comes with 6.55 inches screen with 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED featuring a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset mated to Adreno 650 GPU and 5G enabled X55 modem. The processor comes clubbed up to 12GB of internal storage and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus 8T 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Open sales for the #OnePlus8T5G begins on 17 October across https://t.co/V7hq4ZjFIt, https://t.co/zMYReDQeSb, OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets. Know more - https://t.co/uWYqbdY8r4 pic.twitter.com/PcenEyULBY — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 14, 2020

For photographs, there is a quad rear camera positioned at the back which comprises a 48MP primary shooter with Sony IMX586 sensor, supporting OIS and EIS. There's also a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens for f/2.2 aperture offering a 123-degree field of view. The other two cameras are 5MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. At the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.4 aperture supporting EIS and fixed autofocus.

OnePlus 8T 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The flagship phone is backed by a massive 4,500mAh battery supporting Warp Charge 65. It runs on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. Apart from the OnePlus 8T, the phone maker also launched OnePlus Buds Z in India at Rs 3190.

OnePlus 8T 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

It comes in two colours- White and Gray. Another product launched at the event was OnePlus Nord Gray Ash which will be available from October 16 midnight. It is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

