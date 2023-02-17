Palamu (Jharkhand) [India], February 17 (ANI): The situation at the Panki town of Jharkhand's Palamu seems to be improving as the people have started opening their shops.

The police personnel have been deployed around the mosque area where a massive clash had erupted between two groups over the installation of 'toran dwar' (entry gate) on the occasion of the upcoming Mahashivratri in Jharkhand's Palamu on February 15.

Also Read | Cow Vigilantism in Haryana: Two Youth From Rajasthan Kidnapped, Burnt to Death in Bhiwani on Suspicion of Smuggling Cow.

In a peace meeting between both the groups involved in the clash and the administration on Thursday, it has been decided that only four persons would offer Friday prayers in the mosque. Similarly, it has been mutually agreed upon that only four to five people will perform the Shivratri pooja and Lord Shiva's wedding procession will not be taken out.

"We will cooperate with the administration. Since section 144 is imposed, the main gate of the mosque will remain closed and only four persons will offer namaz," said Security Jama Masjid Md Ramooz Ansari, Panki.

Also Read | Karnataka Budget 2023-24: CM Basavaraj Bommai Announces Farmer-Friendly Schemes by Raising Loan Term Limits and Agricultural Subsidies (Watch Video).

The chemist shops in the area were opened in the region after two days on Friday.

One of the medical shop owners said to ANI that they were never asked to shut the shop but they kept it closed in the absence of customers here because of section 144.

"We were never told to shut the shop. We closed it ourselves as there were no customers due to enforced Section 144. Anybody coming here for the medicines will be provided with one. The situation should turn normal now," said chemist Mohammad Rafi.

Meanwhile, another chemist Baldev Prasad said that the emergency shops need to remain functional for the people's good.

"It is an emergency shop which has to be opened for the people's good. It seems that all the shops here will be opened soon," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Jharkhand police said that they booked around 40 people have been booked and arrested 11 of them in connection with the Palamu clashes.

The situation is likely to become normal in nearly a day or two, the officials expressed.

"Positive discussions were held with both groups. There was a good response from them. We are controlling the situation in a balanced manner. The situation will become normal in the next 1-2 days. Two FIRs have been filed while 11 persons have been arrested. 30-40 have been named [in the FIR]," Inspector General (IG) Rajkumar Lakra, Palamu told ANI.

Anjaneyulu Dodde, DC Palamu said that Section 144 which was imposed after the clashes will remain intact for a few more days. The Internet services will also remain closed for two days, he said further on Thursday.

However, to ensure peace and confidence among the people, the Jharkhand Police also carried a flag march yesterday.

According to the locals, the matter was initially a verbal argument that eventually escalated leading to stone pelting and arson in the area.

The police also said that a few houses here were partially set on fire and the policemen sustained injuries during the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)