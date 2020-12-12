Palghar, Dec 12 (PTI) A 28-year-old bank employee allegedly committed suicide on Saturday in Wada area of Palghar district, police said.

He was working in Kudus branch of a nationalised bank and lived in a rented flat, an official said.

"He hanged himself in his house in the afternoon. We are trying to find out why he took this step," he added. PTI

