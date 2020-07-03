Palghar, Jul 3 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old woman who had come to his shop in Nalasopara area in Palghar district to buy some kitchen items and had picked up an argument over prices, police said on Friday.

The body of the woman was found on June 28 after passersby alerted police about foul smell from a plastic bag inside a pick-up van, a Tulinj police station official said.

"She had gone to Shiv Choudhary's (30) shop in Chandan Naka in Nalasopara to buy kitchen items. The two argued over prices and came to blows. Choudhary slit her throat inside the shop. He has confessed that he indulged in sex before packing the body in a plastic bag and dumping it in the van," he said.

Rape charges would be slapped against the accused, who was arrested on Thursday, apart from murder, he added.

