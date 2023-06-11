New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote a letter to West Bengal Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha demanding that action should be taken to maintain law and order in Domkal block of Murshidabad.

In his letter, MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that a reign of terror has been created in the area with a view to preventing the candidates from filing their nominations for the upcoming West Bengal Panchayat elections in Domkal Block.

"This is to flag your attention to the unlawful and terrorising situation being created by miscreants owing allegiance to the ruling party in the State in connivance with the local police administration in Domkal, District Murshidabad, which needs to be controlled immediately," the letter read.

"A reign of terror has been created in the area with a view to preventing the aspirants from filing their nominations for the Panchayat elections in Domkal Block (PS Domkal). The goons owing allegiance to the Ruling Party in the State are carrying dangerous weapons to scare away the aspirants of our Party from the Office of the BDO, Domkal right under the glare of the Police," it added.

Congress MP further mentioned in his letter that those arrested in the Murshidabad violence case are getting support from the police authorities.

"A cosmetic action has been taken by the Police so far by way of arresting one or two goons affiliated with the ruling party in the State, only to be released later on. What is even more worrying and surprising is the fact that these miscreants are being provided with all kinds of amenities while under detention and have been wielding weapons including pistols," the letter read.

He further stated police are filing false charges against Congress party workers.

"At the same time, the Police have been resorting to framing false charges for implicating as many as 52 Congress workers, including the candidates for the Panchayat polls by way of resorting to sections including "non-bailable ones with the aim of preventing the aspirants/candidates of our Party from participating in the Panchayat elections," the letter mentioned.

Congress MP said that the role of police will defeat the purpose of the election adding that forces should be deployed in the region to maintain law and order.

"You will appreciate the fact that this kind of partisan attitude and role of police will defeat the very purpose of the election and thereby undermine the Institution of Panchayats. It is reliably learnt that violence is expected to take place in the same area tomorrow with the intention of scaring away the aspirants from filing their nominations for the Panchayat polls," the letter read.

"In view of the prevailing situation, as brought out above, I would request that immediate action be taken by the Election Authorities for maintaining a peaceful law and order situation in the area and ensuring the process of election to the Panchayats is conducted in a free and fair manner. For this purpose, appropriate steps by way of deployment of Forces, as may be needed are to be taken," it added.

Earlier two persons were arrested by the police in connection with the murder of a Congress worker in Khargram, Murshidabad, West Bengal on Saturday.

The Congress leader was allegedly murdered at Khargram of Murshidabad on Saturday.

The West Bengal panchayat elections will be held in a single phase on July 8. The counting of votes will be done on July 11. (ANI)

