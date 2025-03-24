New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) A first-of-its-kind workshop on land governance being attended by delegates from 22 countries was inaugurated on Monday, the Union Panchayati Raj ministry said.

The six-day workshop, organised in collaboration with the external affairs ministry under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme, is being held at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration in Gurugram.

The workshop has brought together more than 40 senior officials from 22 countries in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia to explore innovative approaches for addressing global land governance challenges, according to a ministry statement.

Sushil Kumar Lohani, additional secretary in the Panchayati Raj ministry, said at the event that its SVAMITVA scheme, aimed at providing rural property owners with "record of rights", had a comprehensive approach towards rural governance.

"SVAMITVA represents more than just a land mapping exercise; it is a comprehensive approach towards rural empowerment through secure property rights," Lohani said.

"With over 3.17 lakh villages mapped across 67,000 square kilometres, representing an estimated asset base of Rs 132 lakh crore, we have demonstrated the scalability and impact of this model. We are eager to share our experiences and learn from our international partners to collectively advance land governance worldwide," he said.

He laid stress on the transformative role of geospatial technology in land governance, underlining the technical expertise that made SVAMITVA one of the world's largest rural mapping initiatives.

"The integration of drone technology with traditional surveying methods has revolutionised our approach to mapping rural inhabited areas, delivering unprecedented accuracy and efficiency," Lohani said.

An exhibition showcasing a wide range of technological solutions -- from precision drone mapping and 3D geospatial data analytics to integrated land administration systems -- was also held.

It put the spotlight on high-precision surveying equipment and comprehensive GIS applications designed to enhance land governance.

Local innovations in drone technology and unmanned aerial vehicle-based land administration solutions were prominently featured.

A hands-on demonstration of drone flight planning, data processing techniques, and real-time high-accuracy surveying capabilities, offering a comprehensive look at the future of land management, was also held.

