New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) A garden, themed on the five elements of nature, was opened in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday, officials said.

The 'Panchtatva Udyan' at Sector-15 in Rohini comes under the jurisdiction of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Former North Delhi mayor Preeti Aggarwal said a track has been prepared in the garden consisting of five items found in nature, including water, soil, and stones, with the help of which citizens can get rid of skin diseases and hypertension.

She said camphor, cardamom and other plants have been planted in the park.

BJP National Secretary Alka Gurjar inaugurated the Panchtatva Udyan. Locals were also present on the occasion.

The Panchtatva Udyan will help citizens in keeping their minds and body healthy, she said.

