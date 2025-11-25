Chandigarh [India], November 25 (ANI): Panjab University (PU) is preparing for a complete shutdown on November 26 as multiple student groups join farmers, engineers and government employees in statewide protests sweeping across Punjab.

In view of the escalating agitation, the university administration has announced that all teaching and non-teaching departments and offices on the PU campus will remain closed on Wednesday. According to an official notice issued by the Registrar on Tuesday, the shutdown will apply to all departments and administrative units across the university.

The order comes as various organisations--including farmer unions and employee bodies--gear up for coordinated demonstrations expected to disrupt normal functioning across Chandigarh and neighbouring regions.

The notice has been circulated to all PU departments and also forwarded to the Directorate of Public Relations, Panjab University, for wide dissemination via email. The closure is part of the university's precautionary measures as the tricity braces for heavy mobilisation and possible disruptions due to the protests.

Earlier this month, students of Panjab University held a protest on the university premises in Chandigarh over their demand to conduct senate elections.

Earlier in the day, a heavy police force was deployed around the university campus. Barricades were also set up outside the university campus gates.

The students have been demanding that the university administration announce the long-pending Senate elections to reconstitute the 91-member Senate, the highest governing body of Panjab University.

The row began after the Centre issued a notification to overhaul the Senate's composition, sparking widespread political and academic backlash over the decision to dissolve Panjab University's top governing bodies and replace them with nominated structures through an executive notification issued on October 28.

However, following strong opposition, the Central Government on November 5 withdrew its earlier notification concerning the Senate and Syndicate. Despite the rollback, student groups have continued their agitation, demanding a formal announcement and the conduct of fresh elections at the earliest. (ANI)

