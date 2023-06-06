Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) President of the BJP in Rajasthan CP Joshi on Tuesday claimed the teacher recruitment exam paper leak case has links to the state government and that the Enforcement Directorate investigation will reveal many secrets.

The ED on Monday had carried out searches at several places in the state in connection with a money laundering probe in the paper leak case.

"The government had all the information related to the paper leak case. It was involved with the accused in the paper leak case, and so, despite so much time having passed, no effective action was taken against him," Joshi replied when asked about the ED action.

Exuding confidence in the ED's probe, the BJP leader said, "Very soon, there will be big revelations in all corruption cases, including that of the paper leak."

According to a BJP statement, Joshi alleged that the land of 19,000 farmers in the state has been auctioned off as the government failed to fulfil its promise of waiving loans.

