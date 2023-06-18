Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 17 (ANI): Nearly 300 para-teachers (assistant teachers) of Jharkhand attempted to lay siege to Chief Minister Hemant Soren's house here on Saturday. Teachers from Bapu Vatika located in Moharabadi were stopped near Moharabadi, when they were on the way to gherao CM's house. On behalf of the administration, a 10-member delegation of teachers was taken to meet the CM.

During this, a member of the delegation said, "We are going to meet the CM's secretary, after the meeting we will decide the future course of action."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Six People Attempt to Kill State Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar’s Brother in Gwalior (Watch CCTV Video).

Ranchi city SP said, "In view of this siege, all the security arrangements were strengthened. To end the teachers' agitation, a 10-member delegation team has been sent to meet the CM's secretary."

The teacher's demands include regular payment of salary, EPF facility, and job to the kin of teachers who passed away during service after the implementation of service condition rules. (ANI)

Also Read | Meghalaya: Two Minor Siblings Killed in Landslide After Heavy Rainfall in Pyendengrei.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)