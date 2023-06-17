West Khasi Hills (Meghalaya) [India], June 17 (ANI): The bodies of two minor siblings who were buried alive in a landslide after heavy rains triggered a landslide in the area were taken out on Saturday in Meghalaya's Pyendengrei, the police said.

According to the police, the ages of the deceased were 10 and 15 years.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Trinamool Congress To Expel Party Members for Filing Nomination As Independents.

The preliminary probe suggests that the incident occurred when the two minors were sleeping on the floor.

A fresh landslide also occurred on the morning of June 15 at the Sonpur tunnel in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, disrupting vehicular traffic on National Highway-6.

Also Read | Nagpur Mob Lynching: Man Beaten to Death in Kamptee on Suspicion of Motorcycle Theft.

As per the officials, the road is currently blocked and efforts are on to clear it.

Lumshnong Police along with Umkiang Police have advised drivers to exercise caution while driving on National Highway-6. Meanwhile, torrential rains lashed the Northeast region and there were several reports of landslides in seven states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)