New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, heralded this year's Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in the national capital on Friday.

Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, Vishisht Seva Medal, a second-generation officer, was commissioned into the 3rd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment on December 16, 1989.

He has served with his Battalion in the High Altitude Area at Dras Under Operation RAKSHAK, in Counter Insurgency Operations in North East under Operation ORCHID and in Siachen Glacier under Operation MEGHDOOT, apart from serving twice under 50 (I) PARA Brigade.

The General Officer has commanded 5 KUMAON, a Mountain Brigade in Northern Comd, and a Reorganised Army Plains Infantry Division (Strike) on Western Borders. He has held various staff appointments at Military Secretary's Branch, Complaint Advisory Board at Chief of the Army Staff Secretariat.

He has been a Colonel General Staff (Operations) of a Mountain Division in North East, Brigadier General Staff (Operations) of a Corps in High Altitude Area in Northern Command and Chief of Staff of Headquarters Delhi Area. His tenures also include the instructional appointments at The Infantry School, Mhow and Counter Insurgency & Jungle Warfare School, Vairengte.

He undertook his foreign mission at Kabul, Afghanistan. An alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Higher Command and National Defence College, the General officer, apart from his basic Military courses has completed a course with Army School of Ammunition, United Kingdom. The General Officer has assumed the appointment of General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area on November 1, 2023.

The Republic Day 2024 celebrations began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi began paid floral tributes at the National War Memorial to honour bravehearts of the Indian armed forces.

PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival at the National War Memorial.

This year, the guards were commanded by an Indian Army Officer, Major Indrajeet Sachin from 6th Battalion of Sikh Regiment.

When the Prime Minister laid the wreath, the Inter-Services Guards presented `Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra'. Simultaneously, the buglers sounded the 'Last Post'.

PM Modi observed a two-minute silence in homage to the supreme sacrifices of the armed personnel in protecting the nation after which the buglers played 'Rouse' and the guards presented 'Salami Shastra' again.

The Prime Minister then endorsed his remarks in the digital Visitor's Book of the National War Memorial.

PM Modi was joined by the three service chiefs as he paid his respects at the solemn function. He then proceeded to the Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade.

President Droupadi Murmu leads the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative that will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival. (ANI)

