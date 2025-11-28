New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Paradip Port in Odisha created history by achieving the fastest-ever 100 MMT cargo throughput in a Fiscal year since its inception on 27th November. This is the 9th consecutive year the port has crossed the 100 MMT mark, clocking 100.15 MMT and recording a Y-o-Y growth of 4.78%. It has done so 12 days earlier than last fiscal.

Notably, in FY 2024-25, the coveted mark of 100 MMT was achieved on 9th December 2024. The record was completed in 241 days in the current fiscal year, compared with 253 days in the last financial year.

As per the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, "Despite market challenges, the port continues to set new benchmarks. Faster operations, system improvements, and consistent stakeholder support have helped PPA stay ahead. Growth in coastal thermal coal, container cargo, Gypsum & Flux, POL and Steel cargo has strengthened PPA's position as a leading coastal shipping hub. Coal cargo handling accounts for around 45% of total cargo volume at the Port and has grown by 3.76% compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal."

"Similarly, containerised cargo volume has grown by 32%, Gypsum & Flux volume has surged by 24%, Steel cargo by 35% and POL has grown by 31% on a Y-o-Y basis in the current fiscal. Thus, Paradip port is emerging as a coastal shipping hub of the country," the Ministry added.

For the above feat, PL Haranadh, Chairman, PPA, while interacting with local media, expressed his gratitude to Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, under whose inspiration, dynamic leadership and guidance PPA achieved this incredible success.

He congratulated all Officers/Employees, the user industries, Stevedores, Steamer Agents, Trade Unions, and PPP Operators on this fantastic accomplishment, highlighting the Port's ability to serve them.

Chairman, PPA, also appreciated the continued support of Govt. authorities, including the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (GoI), the Govt of Odisha, Indian Railways, Customs, and other departments.

With a clear focus on efficiency and growth, PPA is on track to target an all-time high in this fiscal year. (ANI)

