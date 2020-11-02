Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) On finding their young daughter pregnant out of wedlock, her parents allegedly axed her to death and threw the body on the rail tracks here, police said on Monday.

According to police, the body was found on rail the tracks on October 25 and it was identified by her father, following which an FIR was lodged against unknown people.

Also Read | How to Change Gmail Theme on Your Smartphone.

During investigation, police got inputs about the involvement of her parents in the crime.

The parents told police that they had taken their daughter for an ultrasound on October 24 and on finding her six-month pregnant, they tried for a abortion but no doctor was ready for it.

Also Read | Assam: 5 Members of ‘Debt-Ridden’ Family Commit Suicide in Kokrajhar District.

On returning home, they took the woman to a place near the Alapur railway tracks and hacked her to death with an axe, police said, adding that they threw the body on the tracks hoping that some train would run over it.

The axe used in the crime has been recovered. Both were arrested on Saturday, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)