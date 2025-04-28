Thane, Apr 28 (PTI) Hundreds of parents staged a protest outside a prominent school in Navi Mumbai on Monday morning, demanding action against the school administration over the alleged abuse of a four-year-old student by a school van driver.

The police have arrested the school van driver in connection with the incident that occurred on April 22, and a case has been registered against him under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Parents held placards and shouted slogans outside the school, demanding the principal's dismissal. Many protesters sported black ribbons.

Speaking to the media, a parent alleged a dismissive attitude from the school management and the principal towards the grave issue.

"They have not offered any assurance. How can we be certain that such a horrific incident will not recur and endanger our children?" the worried parent questioned.

An attempt by the local media to get the version of the school management failed, as they did not respond to the requests.

