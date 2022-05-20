Dhemaji, May 20: Parents of children have to bring their children to a primary school in Dhemaji district on boats as the area is flooded. A 1 no Bishnupur LP school in Jonai sub-division is surrounded by water. According to a teacher of the school, there are around 29 students in this primary school.

"There are 29 students in our school. Many students are not able to attend classes due to the flood situation. Some parents use boats to bring children to school," the teacher said. As per the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Thursday, more than seven lakh people have been affected by floods across 29 districts, which left nine people dead. Assam Floods Latest Updates: Normal Life Hit Amid Heavy Downpour, Around 2 Lakh Affected in 20 Districts.

According to the ASDMA, currently, 1,413 villages are underwater and Nagaon is the worst affected district where 2.88 lakh people are reeling under the calamity. In Cachar nearly 1.2 lakh people and in Hojai more than 1.07 lakh people have been affected so far.

