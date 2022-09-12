New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The parliamentary standing committee on Health and Family Welfare has appreciated the Ministry of Ayush for strengthening the cancer care plan and management in Ayush.

"Committee appreciates the Ministry of Ayush for identifying key concern areas in strengthening Cancer Care Plan and Management in Ayush. The Committee recommends the Ministry of Ayush for setting up a comprehensive framework to address these challenges on priority basis," the panel headed by SP member Ram Gopal Yadav said.

"The Committee recommends the Ministry to put concerted efforts in carrying out clinical trials adhering to the international guidelines/standards on clinical trials, such clinical trials would give the Ayush measures required legitimacy and scientific validation," read the report.

The report further recommended about the database of medicinal plant and studies forctesting the efficacy and safety of Ayush drugs with modern medicines for cancer, "The Ministry should also work towards creating a database of medicinal plants and natural compounds having potential for management of Cancer. Studies for testing the efficacy and safety of Ayush drugs along with modern medicine for management of cancer must be undertaken."

"The framework should also have provisions for addressing challenges posed by medico legal and ethical issues. Insurance coverage for integrative oncology care need to be made available for cancer patients. The Committee believes that even though integrative oncology is slowly evolving, efforts must be made by the Ministry to sort out areas of concern and address the visible challenges and help in creating an environment where Ayush can contribute in cancer management along with conventional treatment," it said. (ANI)

