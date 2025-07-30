New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) A parliamentary committee has criticised the Ministry of Women and Child Development for failing to take adequate steps to revive non-functional state commissions for women, pointing to serious gaps in staffing and funding across multiple states.

In its report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, the Committee on Empowerment of Women said it was "disappointed" with the lack of specific action and termed the ministry's reply as "perfunctory."

The ministry had merely said that the panel's suggestions had been “noted for compliance,” without detailing any follow-up action or measurable progress, it said.

The committee had earlier urged the Centre to engage with state governments at the highest levels, particularly those that had not yet established commissions or left key posts vacant.

However, the latest review revealed that states such as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh still do not have appointed chairpersons for their respective commissions.

Additionally, critical administrative positions such as vice-chairpersons, member secretaries, directors, and other senior posts remain vacant in several states, hampering their effectiveness.

Vacancy rates continue to be high. Punjab tops the list with 86 per cent of posts vacant, followed by Gujarat (84 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (66 per cent), Uttarakhand (60 per cent), and Himachal Pradesh (56 per cent).

Other states with significant vacancies include Goa (50 per cent), Maharashtra (42 per cent), Chhattisgarh (41 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (40 per cent), and West Bengal (32 per cent).

The committee warned that keeping these commissions non-functional for prolonged periods, without sufficient manpower and financial support, undermines the core objectives of women's empowerment and justice delivery at the state level.

It reiterated its original recommendations, urging the ministry to take up the matter "sincerely" with state governments and ensure that all vacancies are filled in a time-bound manner.

It also asked the ministry to submit an updated report detailing the actions taken to establish state commissions where they do not yet exist and the outcomes of discussions with states lagging behind.

"The ministry must act with urgency to ensure that these institutions are functional, staffed, and equipped to carry out their mandate," the report said.

