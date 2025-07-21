New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): On the first day of the Parliament Monsoon Session on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lower Houses of Parliament till 12 noon amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.

Opposition's sloganeering on various issues hit the proceedings of the Question Hour. On the protest by opposition MPs Speaker Om Birla said, "You should give notice and whatever the issue is, it will be discussed after the Question Hour. The House should function on the first day, and there should be a good discussion. I will give proper time and opportunity to every MP..."

Birla said, "The government wants to answer on every issue. The House should function. You have not come here to raise slogans. The House functions as per the rules and regulations. All the issues raised according to the rules will be discussed ."

At the commencement of proceeedings, the Lok Sabha Speaker expressed his condolences on the loss of 26 innocent lives at the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Speaker Birla held the incident shook the conscious of the entire globe. He reiterated that the country has zero tolerance for terrorism.

The Speaker also read out obituaries of former members of the house- Kishan Kapoor (Himachal Pradesh), Bhagat Ram (Punjab), Bhagat Ram (Punjab), Kumari Ananthan (Tamil Nadu), Girja Vyas (Rajasthan), Minati Sen (West Bengal), Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (Punjab), Chote Singh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) and Anant Singh (Uttar Pradesh).

Ahead of the commencement of the Parliament Session Birla appealed to all political parties and members for cooperation and constructive discussions for the smooth functioning of the House.

Referring to Parliament as a "sacred temple of democracy," Birla underlined that the functioning of the House relies on cooperation and constructive debate among members.

Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed the media before the start of the session and said that this Monsoon Session will celebrate the victory of Indian soldiers in Operation Sindoor.

Yesterday after an all party meeting Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the final call on discussions in Parliament will be taken by the Business Advisory Committees of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

This Monsoon Session will span from July 21 to August 21, encompassing 21 sittings over 32 days. Both Houses of Parliament will be adjourned from August 12 to August 17 to facilitate Independence Day celebrations, and will reconvene on August 18. (ANI)

