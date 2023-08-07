New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from the northeastern region on Monday as part of preparations for the next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting will be attended by BJP chief JP Nadda and Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju and Nitin Gadkari.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Meitei Community Urges PM Narendra Modi Not To Divide State and Introduce NRC.

NDA MPs from eight northeastern states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim - will participate in the meeting today.

The northeast has been a special focus of the Narendra Modi government. Manipur has faced ethnic violence and the government has been taking steps for restoration of peace.

Also Read | Gurugram: Unidentified Individuals Set Mazar on Fire in Khandsa Village Amid Section 144.

PM Modi has so far held six cluster meetings with NDA MPs from different states.

The fifth such meeting was held with MPs from Bihar, a crucial state for BJP-led NDA.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nityanand Rai and RK Singh and Bhupendra Yadav apart from Sushil Modi, Chirag Paswan and Vinod Tawde.

The cluster six meeting was held NDA MPs from Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The meetings of NDA MPs with PM Modi started on July 31.

The first meeting was held with NDA MPs from West Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand and Brij region with PM Modi urging them to maximise their connections with people, inform them of government schemes, remain grounded and give priority to programmes that have an impact at the grassroots, sources said.

On the same day, PM Modi also met NDA MPs from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand and said that the journey of 25 years of the alliance has been unprecedented and the NDA intends to take it forward.

"The journey of 25 years of NDA has been unprecedented, we have to take it forward. Whatever role NDA has played is unprecedented. Together we will ensure victory in 2024," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, according to a source.

PM Modi is learnt to have also said that the NDA government has done "unprecedented work in infrastructure development" in the past nine years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)