Chennai (Tamil Nadu), India, April 30 (ANI): DMK leader TKS Elangovan has endorsed the Congress' demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack, which resulted in the killing of 26 people, has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for action against those responsible.

"They (opposition) want to know. There should be a discussion on such a huge incident in Pahalgam. It is right," Elangovan told ANI on Tuesday.

"The Parliament should discuss...The people of India should know what has happened," he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a special session of Parliament to discuss the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress leaders have expressed their willingness to work with the government in the fight against terrorism. The Congress demanded that the government take action against those responsible for the attack and ensure accountability for the security lapse.

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi stated that the attack had outraged every Indian and emphasised the need for a unified response.

"The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has outraged every Indian. At this critical time, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism," the letter reads.

He further stated that the Opposition believes a special session should be held to allow representatives of the people to express their unity and resolve.

"The Opposition believes that a special session of both Houses of Parliament should be convened, where the representatives of the people can show their unity and determination. We request that such a special session be convened at the earliest," the letter added.

The request comes amid increased political focus on national security and responses to terrorism, amidst outrage and mourning following the terror attack on April 22.

The attack in Pahalgam is one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

