New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha concluded on Friday with the Chairman and Vice-President of India extending his valedictory remarks, highlighting the productivity and constructive debates during the winter session, RS Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said.

Addressing the House, the Chairman said the session held special significance as it was his first time presiding over the House since assuming office. He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, Ministers, J.P. Nadda, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and all Members for their felicitations, calling their encouragement a source of great motivation.

The Chairman noted that Members had cooperated fully with the Chair, completing a significant amount of business and agreeing to sit late or skip lunch recess on five occasions. "This session witnessed an unprecedented number of Zero Hour Notices, averaging over 84 per day, a 31% increase compared to previous sessions," he said.

Matters raised during Zero Hour averaged more than 15 per day, nearly a 50% increase over preceding sessions.

"We must keep up the good work, keeping in mind that the people of this great nation look up to us as custodians of democracy," he noted.

High-quality debates marked the session, including a two-day commemorative discussion on the 150th anniversary of the National Song Vande Mataram, which saw 82 Members participate, and a three-day debate on Election Reforms with inputs from 57 Members.

"You have all positively responded to my call to spend every day, every hour, every minute, every second of our time in the House to strengthen our democracy by meaningful debates and discussions," RS Chairman added.

The House transacted eight key legislative and financial business, passing or returning eight Bills and adopting a Statutory Resolution regarding the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, with participation of 212 Members. The Private Members' Business remained vibrant, with 59 Bills introduced and active discussion on one Bill and one Resolution involving 22 Members.

Overall, the House functioned for about 92 hours, achieving a productivity of 121%, during which 58 Starred Questions, 208 Zero Hour Submissions, and 87 Special Mentions were addressed. The Chairman acknowledged the support of the Deputy Chairman, the Panel of Vice-Chairpersons, and the Secretary-General and his staff, as well as the media for coverage.

However, he condemned the unruly behaviour by some opposition Members during the previous day's sitting, including shouting slogans, displaying placards, and throwing papers in the well of the House, urging Members to uphold parliamentary decorum in the future.

Concluding his remarks, the Chairman extended greetings to all Members and their families for Christmas, New Year, and upcoming harvest festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, and others.

Meanwhile, Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, also concluded the ongoing session of the 18th Lok Sabha, highlighting the productive debates, legislative business, and active participation of Members. The Speaker adjourned the House sine die after 15 sittings, marking the formal end of the session.

The Speaker expressed gratitude to all Members for their cooperation, emphasizing the importance of meaningful discussions in strengthening India's parliamentary democracy. The productivity of the House during this session stood at 111 percent, reflecting the commitment of Members to legislative and public work. (ANI)

