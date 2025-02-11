New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): A parliamentary delegation from Poland, led by Pawel Kowal, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Polish Parliament, called on Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, today at Parliament House, New Delhi, according to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat press statement.

The meeting was marked by warm exchanges and discussions aimed at further strengthening the bilateral ties between India and Poland, particularly in the realm of parliamentary cooperation.

Welcoming the delegation, Harivansh lauded the relationship between India and Poland and said that Poland is India's most important partner in Central Europe and this relationship has gained new dimensions over the years, encompassing political exchanges, trade and investment, and people-to-people contacts.

Reflecting on the long-standing relationship, Harivansh said that the year 2024 marked the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Poland, a milestone that offers a valuable opportunity to reaffirm bilateral ties and celebrate their enduring friendship, which has been elevated to a strategic partnership, paving the way for enhanced collaboration in key sectors, including trade, defence, energy security, and technology, said the statement.

Emphasising parliamentary engagements between Indian and Polish legislators, Harivansh said that the establishment of the India-Poland Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Polish Parliament is a vital initiative in this regard.

As per the statement, he conveyed optimism that such exchanges would inspire reciprocal visits by Indian members of Parliament to Poland, thereby reinforcing inter-parliamentary cooperation and fostering deeper bilateral ties.

Dy Chairman Harivansh welcomed the growing interest among Polish scholars and students in contemporary Indian studies and emphasised the need to promote closer academic exchanges to further strengthen cultural and people-to-people bonds.

Concluding the meeting, Harivansh expressed hope that the visit of the Polish parliamentary delegation would further strengthen the India-Poland partnership and impart fresh momentum to the rapidly growing bilateral relations.

Members of Parliament Bhubaneshwar Kalita, P. Wilson, Sanjeev Arora, Ramji, Geeta alias Chandraprabha, and Mamata Mohanta, as well as P.C. Mody, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

