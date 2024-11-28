Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister on Thursday said that the Trinamool Congress' stand in Parliament would be decided by its parliamentary leadership and not by any individual.

Banerjee also said as the party's chairperson, she would advise her MPs in case they approach her.

"The party's stand in Parliament is not an individual matter. I am the chairperson of the party in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We have Sudip Bandyopadhyay as our leader in Lok Sabha, and Kalyan Bandyopadhyay as chip whip. In Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien is the leader and the deputy leader is Sagarika (Ghose),” she told reporters at Kolkata airport.

Banerjee said that if these leaders sought her views on some matter, she would give them her opinion.

She was returning to Kolkata from Ranchi after attending JMM leader Hemant Soren's oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

