New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel, is set to meet on Tuesday morning to decide on the future programmes of the committee and select subjects to examine through the year.

The committee led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur will consider on adoption of "Memorandum No 1 regarding selection of subjects for examination during the term 2025-2026 and to decide the future programme of work of the Committee."

Also Read | EAM Jaishankar Addresses Inaugural Session of Trust and Safety India Festival 2025, Highlights Transformative Potential of AI and Calls for Responsible Governance.

The Parliamentary standing committee on Coal, Mines and Steel consist of a total of 29 members, 21 from Lok Sabha and 8 from Rajya Sabha, while 2 seats remain vacant.

The committee consists of Sukhdeo Bhagat, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Roopkumar Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Hansdak, Kamlesh Jangde, Govind Makthappa Karjol, Selvaganapathi TM, Jyotsna Charandas Mahant, Bidyut Baran Mahato, Harish Chandra Meen, Ananta Nayak, Bharti Pardhi, BK Parthasarathi, Manna Lal Rawat, Rajkumar Sangwan, Kali Charan Singh, Shatrughan Prasad Sinha, Dhanorkar Pratibha Suresh, S Venkatesan, Aditya Yadav from the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | 95, Lodhi Estate: Arvind Kejriwal Gets a New Address in Delhi, Will Live Next Door to Shashi Tharoor.

Meanwhile, the 8 members from Rajya Sabha include Sarfraz Ahmad, Subrata Bakshi, Mahua Maji, Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi, Deepak Prakash, Aditya Prasad, Devendra Pratap Singh, Pradip Kumar Varma.

The committee last met on September 18, where it was briefed by representatives of the Ministry of Steel on the subject "Organisational Structure and Performance of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)-A Review." The last report submitted by the committee on August 12 pertained to the "Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in the Third Report (Eighteenth Lok Sabha) of the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel on Demands for Grants (2024-25) of the Ministry of Steel".

On August 4, the committee also presented the eight report of the Committee on the steel scrap recycling policy, recommending a robust database of steel scrap by making an exclusive web site/portal which will contain data on every aspect of steel scrap such as steel scrap generation and its usage across various sectors, updation of data at regular intervals, policies, programmes, benefits of steel scrap usage for general public, comparative performance of steel scrap recycling in India vis-a- vis other countries, etc. The Committee also recommended that the Ministry of steel be designated as a nodal agency for collecting and disseminating data on state and sector wise steel scrap generation, usage, imports and exports.

The Lok Sabha on October 2 had reconstituted multiple parliamentary standing committees for a period of one year and constituted two select committees, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill and another on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill.

The Parliamentary standing on Coal, Mines and Steel was first constituted in March 1993, and has been restructured atleast once in 2004, with Coal and Mines coming under its jurisdiction.

The committee normally considers demands for grants of the ministry, considers the bills referred to them by either the Lok Sabha Speaker or Rajya Sabha Chairman, considers annual reports of concerned ministries, and consider basic long term policy documents, if referred to them. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)