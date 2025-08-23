Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 23 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCoD) undertook a study tour to Bengaluru on August 22 and 23, where a discussion was held with the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) officials regarding the status of upgradation of various programmes and projects.

According to DRDO, the committee was briefed about the ongoing developments and technological advancements in Aeronautical Systems and Technologies.

"The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCoD) undertook a study tour to Bengaluru on 22-23 August 2025. The Chairman Radha Mohan Singh, and Members held a discussion with DRDO officials on the subject 'Status of Upgradation of Various Programmes and Projects of DRDO.' The committee was briefed by the Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman DRDO on ongoing developments and technological advancements in Aeronautical Systems and Technologies," DRDO said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the SCoD visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facilities in Bengaluru on Friday. The committee was briefed on HAL's modernisation plans and the progress of key indigenisation projects.

The 10-member committee was led by its Chairman and Lok Sabha MP Radha Mohan Singh. The committee was received by the Chief Managing Director of HAL, DK Sunil, along with the Directors and senior officials.

The committee members visited HAL's Helicopter Division, LCA Tejas Division and Aircraft Division. HAL also showcased a flying display of HAL fighter aircraft LCA Mk 1A, trainers Hindustan Turbo Trainer 40, Hindustan Jet Trainer 'Yashas' and Hawk-i, along with helicopters Dhruv ALH and Light Utility Helicopter.

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted recent breakthroughs in indigenous capability. He noted that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received orders worth Rs 66,000 crore for 97 Tejas fighter aircraft, in addition to an earlier order of 83 aircraft worth Rs 48,000 crore.

"Our Tejas aircraft is going to be a great example of India's indigenous defence capabilities. We have also taken steps towards making fifth-generation fighter aircraft and aircraft engines in India," he added. (ANI)

