New Delhi, August 23: Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday evening. Areas including Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Lodhi Road, and Mandir Marg witnessed light showers. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), today's sky will be mostly overcast in Delhi, with one or two periods of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in numerous locations. In isolated places, an intense period may occur in the afternoon or forenoon.

"There is a risk of light to moderate rain or thundershowers throughout the next two days, after another period of very light to light rain is anticipated in the early hours of Sunday," as per the Met Department. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital air quality index (AQI) stood at 98 at 8 am on August 23, falling in the 'satisfactory' category. Meanwhile, due to continuous rainfall in the high Himalayan regions, the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers were seen flowing above the danger mark too, prompting officials to warn the residents staying near the river banks and urge them to exercise caution. ‘If It Rains for 2 Hours in Delhi, Entire City Gets Paralysed’, Says Supreme Court; Questions Toll Collection When Commuters Stuck in Traffic for Several Hours.

Visuals shared by the Uttarakhand Department of Information and Public Relations on X showed the river's water flowing just a few feet away from people's doorsteps, as the high currents wash away the dirt and any loose debris coming in contact with it. In Chamoli, a cloudburst has wreaked havoc in the region, with multiple houses and shops being filled with sludge due to heavy rainfall late on Friday night. The Indian Army's Infantry battalion promptly responded to the devastation, with 50 personnel being deployed from Rudraprayag to assist in relief operations. Delhi Rains: Biker Crushed to Death After Tree Falls on Vehicle in Kalkaji, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Rain Lashes Several Parts of Delhi-NCR

#WATCH | Delhi | Rain lashes several parts of the National Capital pic.twitter.com/fEDzghHNBU — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital pic.twitter.com/F7hSOVEXdC — IANS (@ians_india) August 23, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the National Capital (Visuals from Mathura Road) pic.twitter.com/lH2By68gAE — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

Preliminary reports indicate damage to houses and vehicles in the affected area. One person has reportedly died. Earlier, the district administration had forwarded a written requisition to the Army for assistance. In the aftermath of the disaster, District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari is personally present at the site, overseeing the operations. Teams from NDRF, SDRF, and police forces are carrying out relief and rescue operations, and the road near Harmani has been made operational, said the state's DIPR.

