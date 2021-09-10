New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) On the occasion of 'Samvatsari Parv', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is part of our culture to be kind, forgiving and not keep ill-feelings towards each other.

Samvatsari is the annual forgiveness day observed on the last day of Paryushana by the Shwetambar sect of Jainism.

"Forgiveness signifies large heartedness. It is a part of our culture to be kind as well as forgiving, and not keep ill-feelings towards each other. Michhami Dukkadam!" Modi tweeted.

He shared a small clip wherein he had spoken about Samvatsari during one of his earlier episodes of the monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat'.

