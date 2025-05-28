New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) On the last date for filing nominations, different political parties submitted their list of candidates for the upcoming elections to the posts of chairman, deputy chairman, and members of the standing committee in the 12 zonal ward committees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The elections will be held on June 2 to determine the zonal leadership for the 2025-2026 administrative term.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded candidates in most of the zones, while the newly-formed Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP) is also contesting select wards.

In Karol Bagh and Civil Lines, the BJP has opted not to contest, leaving AAP candidates unchallenged. Conversely, AAP has not fielded candidates in the Keshav Puram zone. Some zones will witness direct contests between AAP and BJP nominees, including Rohini, Narela and Shahdara.

In the City and Sadar Pahar Ganj zone, AAP has fielded Vikas for the post of chairman and pooja for deputy chairman. The BJP is not contesting this zone.

Similarly, in Karol Bagh, BJP is not in the fray, while AAP's Puneet Rai and Timsy Sharma are contesting for chairman and deputy chairman, respectively.

In Keshav Puram, AAP has stayed out of the race, while BJP's Vikesh Sethi is the candidate for chairman, and Suman Kumari for deputy chairman. In Rohini, BJP has nominated Yogita Singh for chairman, while AAP has fielded Sarika Chaudhary for the deputy chairman's post, making it a direct face-off.

A similar contest will be seen in Narela, where Rajeev Sansanwal of and Umed Singh of BJP are vying for the chairman and deputy chairman's posts, respectively.

In Civil Lines, BJP is not contesting, while AAP has nominated Amrit Jain for chairman and Kavita Chauhan for deputy chairman.

The West Zone will also see a strong AAP presence, with Gagan Choudhary and Mamta Gupta contesting for chairman and deputy chairman, respectively. AAP's Rafia Mahir has been nominated as a member of the standing committee from this zone.

The Central Zone will see AAP's Tilotma Choudhary contesting for the chairman's post, while BJP's Savita will be running for the deputy chairman's post.

