New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): As India observes the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and External Affairs Minister on Thursday paid tribute to the people who sacrificed their lives during the Partition of India.

Sharing an X post, Goyal said that on August 14, 1947, during the Partition of India, people endured the pain of violence, displacement and loss of loved ones.

"On this day in the year 1947, people had to endure the pain of violence, displacement, and the loss of loved ones due to the partition. #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay will continue to pay tribute to all those who sacrificed while making future generations aware of the unbearable suffering of the displaced," the Union Minister wrote on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted the "far-reaching" human and strategic consequences of the Partition.

Jaishankar wrote on X, "The Partition caused immense suffering and had far-reaching human and strategic consequences. On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, we recall the resilience of those who endured this terrible tragedy. There are many lessons to be learnt from this painful chapter."

Earlier today, Union Health Minister and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda called for national unity and "give a befitting reply to anti-national forces."

Paying tribute to millions who while "enduring agony of displacement", sacrificed their lives, the senior BJP leader said in a post on X, "The dark day of 1947 reminds us of that cruel event when the citizens of the nation suffered the merciless pain of migration and, enduring inhuman torture, lost their homes, property, and lives."

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tradition of observing this day to "keep the memory of the nation's partition alive is an important step toward nation-building."

"Come, on this day, let us all citizens unite to pledge to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation and give a befitting reply to anti-national forces," the post added, calling for national unity.

On August 14, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were displaced during the country's partition in 1947. (ANI)

