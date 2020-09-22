New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A partly cloudy sky and light rainfall is likely to bring slight relief from the sultry weather in Delhi on Tuesday, the meteorological department said.

There has been no precipitation in the city for 13 days on the trot.

The last time the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded any rainfall was on September 8 (1.3 mm). The city has witnessed only three rainy days this month.

Heat and humidity troubled the residents amid the lack of rains.

On Monday, the maximum temperature settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal.

Light rains on Tuesday and Wednesday may cause the temperatures to drop slightly, the Met department said.

The national capital has recorded 80 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 102 mm this month so far.

Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall in August, the highest for the month in seven years.

Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the usual of 624.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

